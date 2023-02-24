Garda was lucky to escape a more serious injury when a shot was accidentally discharged at her, court hears

A FATHER and son who claimed they were living in terror of an attack by another family as part of an ongoing feud were jailed after the elite Garda armed support unit discovered a small arsenal in their home.

A Cork Circuit Criminal Court judge warned that the scene bore greater resemblance to "downtown Los Angeles than Rochestown" - with a garda lucky to escape serious injury when a shot was accidentally discharged at her.

Father-of-ten James Keenan (56) and his son, Peter (28), were found in possession of a homemade slam-bang shotgun, a second improvised weapon, 20 rounds of ammunition, slash hooks as well as 23 petrol bombs when armed gardaí raided their Cork home.

James Keenan was jailed for nine years while Peter Keenan was jailed for four years.

The duo - based at Island View in Rochestown, Cork - told the court they were living in constant fear of a violent attack by another family as part of a bitter longstanding feud.

Judge Helen Boyle heard the weapons found by gardaí had been obtained purely to defend the Keenan family home in case of an attack.

Molotov cocktails had been kept by upstairs windows and on the landing in preparation for the feared attack.

The court previously heard that when the ASU went to the Keenan family home on April 29 2021 to carry out a search, James Keenan fired a shot from an improvised shotgun.

Fortunately, the cartridge lodged in a door which had banged close.

However, a member of the elite garda unit sustained minor injuries to her elbow in the incident.

Defence barrister Tom Creed SC said that his client, James Keenan, had initially thought that gardaí were members of a family with which they were engaged in a feud.

Judge Boyle said that James Keenan had discharged a shot in spite of the fact that the ASU had clearly identified themselves as members of An Garda Siochana by repeatedly shouting who they were.

“You (James Keenan) also tried to conceal an item in the wall. When that was searched it was found to be the improvised shotgun,” she said.

Judge Boyle noted that James Keenan had 45 previous convictions.

However, she accepted that he had no history of violence towards gardaí and had shown genuine remorse over what had happened.

She said a mitigating factor in the case was that James Keenan had entered a guilty plea and in doing so had saved impacted persons the trauma of giving evidence.

Judge Boyle said that while Keenan clearly felt he was under threat arising out of the feud with another family there was no justification for having an improvised shotgun without a licence in his possession.

She said that as patriarch of the family Mr Keenan was the “most culpable” of the defendants before the court.

Judge Boyle added that the member of the ASU who suffered injury to her elbow was lucky to escape a more serious injury.

She jailed James Keenan for ten years but agreed to suspend the final year of the sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a garda, possession of an improvised shotgun with intent to endanger life, possession of a shotgun cartridge with intent to endanger life and possession of 23 petrol bombs at his family home in Rochestown between April 22 and April 29 2021.

Judge Boyle also jailed Peter Keenan for five years, agreeing to suspend the last year of his sentence.

She took note of his serious health difficulties and of his role as a carer for his two children.

Judge Boyle said that an aggravating factor was that when the ASU went into the Keenan family home, Peter Keenan was holding a shotgun.

“I accept it was pointing downwards and that you were attempting to remove a cartridge. I accept you did not load the gun or point it at gardai," she said.

The judge took into account a total of 32 previous convictions for the defendant.

She deemed Peter Keenan as being the “second most culpable” on the day but noted his early guilty plea, his full cooperation with gardaí and his remorse.

Peter Keenan had pleaded guilty to possession of an improvised shotgun, possession of shotgun cartridges and possession of 23 petrol bombs.

Sentencing in relation to John Keenan (26) and Michael James Keenan (20), who are also sons of James Keenan, was adjourned until 2024.

John Keenan - who now lives in Glengarriff in west Cork - had pleaded guilty to possession of an improvised shotgun and cartridges in suspicious circumstances whilst Michael James Keenan of Island View, Rochestown had pleaded guilty to having a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Judge Boyle said that it was a tribute to gardaí that there was no loss of life on the day of the search at the house.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court previously heard that when officers entered the property to carry out the search they made it known to the family that they were members of the gardaí.

However, James Keenan, who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a member of the ASU, discharged an improvised shotgun with one garda sustaining minor injuries to her elbow arising out of the impact of the discharged cartridge.

Barristers for the defendants James Keenan and three of his sons Peter, John and Michael James previously put it to Det Inspector Danny Coholan that the Keenans were deeply worried about a feud with another family.

The family now claimed that the feud with the other family has ended.

Mr Creed said the family were living in terror at the time.

“James Keenan said they were preparing for an attack by the family. The Keenan family were greatly in fear. The (Keenan) family were so terrified that they went to extraordinary and illegal lengths. The (offence) was uncharacteristic of Mr (James) Keenan," he said.

"Gardaí were aware of a feud between the Keenans and the other family at the time. Tensions were high. This was a serious feud.”

“He (James Keenan) feared it was the (other family) and not the gardai arriving at the door. Slight difference of opinion exists as to when he became aware it was the guards. The shot hit the door. The garda suffered bruising to her arms and he (James Keenan) apologised when he was arrested."

They (the family) went to extraordinary and illegal lengths that put lives in danger because he (James Keenan) was in fear of his life.”

Detective Inspector Coholan said that all of the named defendants had told gardaí that they were anxious about a feud with the family.

“We didn’t take it (the feud) lightly. Collectively, they (the defendants) have said that they are in fear and that there is a feud going on.”

Defence counsel Alice Fawsitt SC, for Peter Keenan, said that the incident took place “in the space of a minute.”

She said that her client has fully complied with the stringent bail conditions set down by the court.

Michael James Keenan, who recently got married, has no previous convictions. His defence barrister Seamus Roche SC said his client was not in the room when the shot was discharged and made an early plea in the case.

Ray Boland SC said that his client, John Keenan, was unarmed on the day and his only link to the incident was the fact that his DNA was found on a single shotgun cartridge.

He said that the overall offence was a “misguided attempt to fortify” the property.

Det Insp Coholan said members of the ASU showed extraordinary restraint when they were shot at while carrying out the search of the Keenan home.

“Sgt Brian Teahan and his team demonstrated great restraint – they did not return fire when a shot was discharged at them,” he said.

The court heard that members of the ASU were wearing full tactical gear including ballistic vests which clearly identified them as gardai.

Det Insp Coholan said the sergeant in charge of the operation shouted “armed gardai” and “search warrant” as another garda breached the door.

One garda entered first shouting “Armed Gardai.”

When she turned towards the sitting room off the hall she observed James Keenan, who was sitting on the sofa, discharge a firearm at her from the front sitting room.

“There was a ‘bang’ or a ‘pop’ sound and she shouted out: ‘Shot being fired. She immediately felt the impact of the shot being fired to her left arm."

Fortunately the cartridge lodged in the door which had banged close and helped to protect her.

The garda suffered soft tissue injuries to her left elbow but was otherwise uninjured.

James Keenan shouted repeatedly ‘I’m sorry’ as he tried to conceal the weapon in a vent in the wall.

Det Insp Coholan said the two improvised firearms found in the house could not go off accidentally as the person holding them had to slam a bar into the barrel to detonate the cartridge.

He told the court that there was a large television in the sitting room which was connected to a CCTV system that covered the various approaches to the property including the front door which would have displayed images of gardaí as they approached the house and identified themselves.