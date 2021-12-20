Garda warning about ‘jugging’ thefts over Christmas

Jugging thefts usually involve people being followed after they withdraw quantities of cash from banks and ATMs.

People should be cautious if depositing or withdrawing large amounts of cash from banks and ATMs this Christmas as gardaí warn the public of the risk of ‘jugging’ theft.

Jugging is when offenders follow people they suspect of having large quantities of cash on them and steal this money afterwards.

Gardaí said they are targeting criminal groups involved in this crime and have recently charged three males in relation to jugging and recovered €110,000 in cash and frozen several bank accounts as a consequence.

“Bank ‘jugging’ is a theft method where customers of financial institutions are watched by persons who wait for them to come out of the financial institution with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash.

“The customer may then be followed by the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly,” a Garda spokesperson said.

If members of the public are carrying out cash banking transactions during the Christmas period, they should be aware of their surroundings, especially if something seems strange as they enter the bank and always try to conceal bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as they enter and leave the bank.

Gardaí also advise people to take their bank bag or envelope with them into your next destination and don’t hide it in their vehicle; always vary routes and times for cash drops and collections if done regularly and consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash where possible.

If anyone believes they may be being followed, they should ring 999 and drive to the closest garda station.



