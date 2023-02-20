Garda ‘struck with a missile’ in Dublin

The officer received medical treatment following the incident in the Ballyfermot area.

The incident came as Gardai carried out a policing plan around a funeral in the Ballyfermot area.

Gardai had intervened after observing dangerous driving and reckless endangerment, when the officer was struck with a missile and required medical treatment.

Two Garda vehicles also received significant damage.

A Garda spokesperson said two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized.

“Both males were taken to Garda Stations in South Dublin and have since been released pending file to the DPP,” they added

“Investigations are ongoing.”