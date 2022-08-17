Garda roster that would see detectives working seven consecutive days when investigating major crimes is rejected

A new roster that would see detectives investigating major crimes working seven consecutive days has been rejected by the body representing frontline gardaí.

Several issues have been raised with the proposed working hours including potential loss of income, fatigue, and an impact on work life balance.

Since the pandemic most garda units have been rostered to work 12 hour shifts over four days with four rest days, with this recently extended until the end of October.

Talks have been ongoing at the Westmanstown campus to devise a new roster with a report on a proposed working time agreement issued this week.

One of the most significant changes would see ‘non-core’ units work a week straight with two days rest, followed by six work days in a row with three rest days, in eight hour shifts.

These non-response groups includes national and local units tasked with investigating organised and serious crime, terrorist threats, sex crimes and drug offences.

It would also impact gardaí attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab), the Anti-Corruption Unit, and the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

‘Core-units’ including those involved in regular frontline policing, armed support and roads policing, would continue working 12 hour shifts over four days.

The country’s policing representative bodies are set to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Friday to discuss the proposed working time agreement.

It’s understood the central executive committee of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents over 12,500 frontline garda, has considered the proposal and rejected it.

Their opposition to, and concerns about, the working hour changes are also expected to be relayed to the garda chief tomorrow.

One source said: “The GRA’s CEC (central executive committee) is continuing to receive feedback but the response at the moment is that it simply isn’t workable and it has been rejected.

“The opposition is overwhelming, and you simply can’t have gardaí working seven days in a row. Fatigue alone would be a major concern, as well as the financial burdens associated with extra journeys to work impacted further by the current cost of living crisis.”

While the threat of industrial action has been muted among rank-and-file gardaí, sources said this would be premature and that discussions are yet to take place with garda management.

The GRA this week told its members that it had identified issues within the proposal that cause “serious concern” including adverse changes to earnings, an increase in the cost of living, and the potential negative impact on work life balance.

Concerns have also been raised relating to the loss of predictability in rosters, with the GRA stressing that it has not agreed to the new working time agreement.

“The CEC will reconvene again next week on Wednesday August 24 and we will update you on any developments as they arise”, it added.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), which represents over 2,500 mid-ranking members, has yet to formally comment on the proposal.

A Garda spokesman said it does not comment on remarks made by third parties.

“As the roster discussion process is not yet finalised, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the detail of this process.

“Yesterday, Commissioner Harris extended the contingency roster until October 30, 2022,” the spokesman added.