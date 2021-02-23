Garda questioned after woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in garda station

A serving garda has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault in a garda station.

Independent.ie has learned that the garda was detained in Dublin yesterday by specialist detectives.

He was questioned in relation to the allegations and inquiries are ongoing.

The officer has also been suspended while the investigation is being carried out.

A woman had reported that she was sexually assaulted by the garda in a station in the east of the country late last year.

It’s understood the alleged incident happened in an interview room and that all allegations are denied by the officer.

The garda was arrested by members of the Garda’s National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) yesterday.

He was taken to a station in the capital where he has been questioned about the alleged incident.

The garda has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP will then decide if any charges are to be brought, or if there should be no prosecution.

Garda Headquarters has said that it does not comment on ongoing investigations.

In the aftermath of the sexual assault being reported a major forensic examination of the station was carried out by gardaí from a different county.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and the arrest of the garda marks a major development in the inquiry.

The NBCI have been tasked with all major internal inquiries into serving gardaí, while the new Anti-Corruption Unit is in the process of being launched.

Online Editors