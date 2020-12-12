Garda probe launched after two males stabbed in south Dublin

TWO males were stabbed within a short distance of each other last night in south Dublin and one, aged 17, was in a serious condition.

Gardaí were investigating if the two stabbings were linked. They were carried out at two different addresses in Ronanstown, Clondalkin.

Gardaí were called at 9.45pm to an address on Castle Road in Ronanstown and found a man stabbed in the leg. He was taken to James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and his injuries were not thought to be serious.

At 9.55pm, gardaí were called to another stabbing nearby where the 17-year-old boy had multiple stab wounds.

He was being treated in Tallaght Hospital last night and was in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Gardaí said they are now investigating if the two incidents are linked and they’ve made an appeal for the public to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

