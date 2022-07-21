A woman who was discovered with serious injuries at a property in Limerick earlier this week has died.

Gardaí have said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and have identified two locations of interest around 30km apart.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but passed away yesterday.

The scene at Cois Deel was sealed-off to facilitate a technical examination which has since been carried out.

A post-mortem examination will also be conducted today by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, the results of which will determine the course of the inquiry.

Prior to the woman being discovered, gardaí attended an incident in the Windmill Street area of Limerick city around 30km away earlier that evening.

Gardaí believe the deceased woman may have frequented a residence in the city in the days prior to being found with serious injuries on Tuesday night.

A Garda spokesman said they are appealing for any person with information in relation to any of these incidents to contact them.

"In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

"Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," the spokesman added.