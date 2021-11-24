Garda outrage over Commissioner’s apology for cancelled calls before full investigation carried out

Gardaí working in command centres have said they are outraged the Garda Commissioner apologised over the cancellation of calls before a full investigation was carried out.

An internal review has established more than 200,000 calls were cancelled over a 20-month period between 2019 and 2020, with the vast majority of these validly cancelled.

So far around 2,689 priority one calls have been confirmed as being invalidly cancelled with 114 of these described as crime incidents.

Earlier this year the Garda Commissioner apologised to victims of domestic violence who he said did not get the professional service expected from the force.

However, a garda working in the Command-and-Control Centre in south Dublin has said this was done prior to any full inquiry with figures about the scale of the issue reducing every month.

Speaking at the Garda Representative Association's (GRA) annual conference in Killarney, Garda Eoin Brehony said the apology undermined public confidence in the force before any full inquiry was carried out.

"The Commissioner apologised before any full investigation was done and undermined public confidence in the gardaí.

"The public have been misled on the issue of 999 calls, every person who rang 999 had their call answered.

“The Commissioner has been throwing out numbers like a bingo caller with the figures about the scale of the problem reducing every week," Gda Brehony told Independent.ie.

"We're outraged at the fact that Drew Harris has apologised before the matter has been fully looked into.

"As gardaí in serving office we're expected to follow due process and fully investigate matters, but the Commissioner has decided to be judge and jury on the issue of 999 calls with his apology."

Gda Brehony said his membership “work in a very challenging environment and has full confidence in their commitment and professionalism, without reservation”.

At the October meeting of the Policing Authority, Mr Harris said that some of the 114 crimes that were missed because of cancelled 999 calls will have no criminal justice outcome because they are statute barred.

Gardaí have been carrying out a review of more than 200,000 emergency calls which were cancelled in an 18-month period between 2019 and 2020.

The garda chief said there was a failure to follow through on these incidents, some of which were domestic violence related, either through ongoing investigations or call backs to victims.

Asked last month by Authority chair Bob Collins if there was inadequate supervision which led to the cancelled calls, Drew Harris said he finds “difficulty in accepting that conclusion”.

He said that a large amount of effort goes in to supervising and managing 999 calls and the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, and that gardaí offer a good service in terms of emergency response to calls.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon told the meeting that every call was answered and a service was provided but that the issue arose when incidents were prematurely or inappropriately closed.

The senior garda added that, based on victim engagement and subsequent call backs arising from the review, they are satisfied that no harm was caused by the lack of initial engagement.