Garda Ombudsman receives complaints from members of public about Jerusalema dance video

The Garda Ombudsman will not be investigating members of An Garda Síochána for participating in the Jerusalema dance video after members of the public lodged complaints against them.

It has emerged multiple complaints were lodged with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) after officers participated in the viral dance sensation that has taken the internet by storm.

The video was widely well received by the public, as it received over 1.3m views and 50,000 likes on Twitter alone. However it appears it did not sit well with some viewers, as they felt compelled to lodge official complaints.

The complaints came despite GSOC retweeting the garda dance video, telling people not to bother complaining about the dancers as they had “nice moves”.

Among the complaints were accusations that gardaí were wasting valuable resources and time.

A GSOC spokesperson also told the Star newspaper that they had received written complaints as well as phone calls demanding forms to begin an official complaints process against the officers for dancing.

Some complaints accused the gardaí of not socially distancing in the video. All officers were masked and distanced, while performing the dance outdoors.

Yesterday it emerged Coast Guard management sent a letter to all volunteers informing them they are “not permitted” to partake in the challenge after a number of units lodged requests to choreograph a dance video.

This came after the Dingle Coast Guard Unit released a video shot against the beautiful backdrop of the Dingle Peninsula that gained huge traction online.

The dance craze originated in South Africa and has seen dozens of emergency services from around the globe perform their own variant of the dance in an attempt to boost morale.

Some find it more uplifting than others, it appears.

