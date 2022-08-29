A garda inspector has been cleared of an allegation that he snorted cocaine in a Limerick pub while in the company of two colleagues.

A tribunal which included an assistant garda commissioner has cleared Inspector Arthur Ryan of the allegation, the Irish Independent has learned.

This decisions will now go to the Garda Commissioner, who must formally lift the suspension which would allow Insp Ryan to return to duty.

Insp Ryan was represented by solicitor John Power, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, as well as Ronan Kennedy SC and Frank Crean BL.

An initial internal garda inquiry had upheld the allegation, and Insp Ryan mounted a successful appeal against that decision.

Insp Ryan was arrested in the early hours of May 15, 2019 along with now retired Supt Eamon O'Neill when gardai arrived at their residences in Limerick.

It was alleged that Insp Ryan was in the company of then Supt O'Neill and another detective in the Hurlers Bar in Castletroy on January 9, 2019 when Insp Ryan was alleged to have snorted cocaine in the presence of his two colleagues.

He vehemently denied the claim. As part of the investigation, CCTV in the pub was obtained.

It was claimed that when Insp Ryan put his hand near his nose at one point when he was in the bar, it was to sniff cocaine.

A file on the matter was sent to the DPP, who decided there were insufficient grounds to prosecute.

An allegation was made against former Supt O'Neill that he was in the company of a person taking cocaine. He denied this and no file was sent to the DPP in relation to this allegation.

No charges were taken and the matter was dropped.

Insp Ryan was a member of the detective team which led the break-up of the McCarthy Dundon gang who had been the major players in the vicious fued which erupted in November 2000 and led to up to 15 murders.