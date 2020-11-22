Garda injured as nine arrested following public order offences in Cork as videos show large crowds socialising

A Garda received “minor facial injuries” after a chase that was caught on video which has gone viral on social media shows large crowds gathering in Cork City centre.

Gardaí recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine following the chase and as a result of this and “a number of other” incidents in the city, nine people were arrested last night.

A video shot by a charity worker in Cork City last night has sparked widespread anger as hundreds of people gathered to socialise in Cork’s Grand Parade.

Despite prolonged negative media coverage last week on such gatherings in Dublin and Cork - and in spite of pleas from health officials and top politicians - huge crowds gathered to socialise once more.

In the video shot by Ali Hamou, a soup run volunteer at weekends, crowds can be seen thronging Grand Parade and some then scattering while Gardaí give chase on foot.

Gardaí confirmed they made a number of arrests in Cork City last night for public order offences as part of their patrols aiming to maintain Covid-19 guideline compliance.

Mr Hamou, in the video said it was “like something from a movie”.

He continues: “The Guards are running after the teenagers who are making so much noise and trouble; it’s crazy.”

The crowd can be heard roaring and shouting and jeering as Gardaí give chase to some people, while other units arrive soon after in an attempt to disperse the mass gathering.

Gardaí have said that most people in Cork City on Saturday night were compliant with Covid-19 guidelines and were part of “family groups and bubbles” enjoying the Christmas lights, takeaway festive drinks and food.”

“Gardaí observed and intervened with a group of young males suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs. One male ran from Gardaí who after a brief chase intercepted and arrested this male,” a garda statement read.

Gardaí confirmed this was the chase captured on video that has been viewed tens of thousands of times online.

“A quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered. One Garda received minor facial injuries during the incident. During this incident, and as a result of a small number of other, mainly related, minor public order incidents 9 males were arrested by gardaí,” the statement continued.

Four males were released pending the completion of a file for the DPP, one male was issued an adult caution, one male was charged with public order offences while two juveniles were also detained.

