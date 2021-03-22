Garda injured after high-speed chase which ended with car crashing into wall

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the circumstances behind a high speed chase in Co Longford this afternoon which has left a garda and another man in hospital.

Both are bring treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore following an incident in the Ardeevan and Ardnacassa areas of Longford town shortly after 4pm today.

It is understood gardaí were responding to reports of a silver coloured saloon driving erratically in what is a densely populated residential area when the incident unfolded.

Despite a number of attempts to try and bring the chase to a halt, the car failed to stop and continued driving at high speed in the Ardnacassa area of town.

It is understood it was at that stage that a garda sustained an injury to his wrist seconds before the car crashed into a wall close to Longford Women's Link.

A 35-year-old man from the Co Cavan area has since been taken to hospital with what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the suspect had recently appeared in court in Longford for suspected Covid-19 breaches.

It has been confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to GSOC officials.

Both the crashed car and garda patrol car remain at the scene this evening.

Online Editors