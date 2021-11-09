Garda dog warning after Tipperary sheep attack

Gardaí warned dog owners to ensure their pets are secured at night after 20 sheep were killed or badly mauled in Tipperary.

The warning came as it was revealed Irish farmers suffer between 300 and 400 dog attacks on sheep flocks each year.

Department of Agriculture statistics indicated that Ireland suffered at least 253 sheep attacks in 2019 - as the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) said their estimates put the number of attacks at between 300 and 400 each year when all unreported cases are taken into account.

The latest attack occurred in north Tipperary with 15 sheep killed and half a dozen others left injured.

The attack took place on farmland outside Cloughjordan between last Thursday and Saturday.

Gardaí are trying to determine if the attack was conducted by a lone rogue dog or by a pack of marauding animals.

The injuries suffered by some of the sheep were described as horrific in what is believed to have been a prolonged attack.

Gardaí are trying to trace the dog or dogs responsible and have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station appealed for public assistance in tracing the animals on TippFM - and urged dog owners to ensure their animals are secured when unattended.

“The injured party contacted Gardaí that she had checked her farmland and livestock and she discovered that 15 sheep had been killed by what is believed to be loose dogs," he said.

“Investigations in relation to this incident are continuing and we are seeking public help in the matter. But I would remind all dog owners that they’re responsible for their dogs at all times and to know where they are.”

Tipperary has witnessed a number of high profile sheep maulings over recent months though major attacks have also been reported in Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry.

Last December, 26 in-lamb ewes were either killed or badly injured by dogs in an attack on a Waterford farm.

North Tipperary IFA Chairperson Imeda Walsh issued a special appeal to dog owners to control their pets with another serious flock attack occurring last January.

“Unfortunately no matter how much we plead with dog owners it continues to happen,” she said.

“Dog owners need to be mindful that they are responsible for their animals in relation to compensation to the owner of that flock of sheep.”

“I would just say to owners in that area to know where their dogs are at night. And unfortunately once a dog attacks a flock of sheep they continue to do it and usually there’s more than one dog involved.”

“Once they get the taste of blood the dog continues to attack the sheep.”

On average across Ireland, a sheep flock is attacked by dogs every 36 hours.

Some attacks result in a loss to the flock owner running, on occasions, to several thousand Euro.

Farmers warned that dog owners need to realise their pets, if left unsecured at night, are capable of travelling up to 15km per day.

Ireland currently has a sheep flock of almost four million head.