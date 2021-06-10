Garda divers search near River Shannon after man’s body is found in Limerick

The Garda water unit conducts a search in the Corbally baths area after a man's body was found. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

GARDA divers spent part of this afternoon combining a stretch of water located off the River Shannon, as part of their investigations into the discovery of the body of a man in the Corbally area of Limerick yesterday.

The man’s body was discovered around 1pm on Wednesday in the Mill Race, a stream near the Mill Road housing estate.

On June 2, gardai recovered a bicycle, a rucksack and a set of keys on the banks of Corbally Baths, a stretch of water located about 100 metres upstream from where the body was discovered on June 9, however it is not known if these items are related to the deceased.

While gardai have said they do not suspect foul at this stage they have notified the office of the State Pathologist to conduct a post mortem on the body.

The autopsy is likely to be conducted in the next 24 hours.

A six man dive team attached to the Garda Water Unit conducted a search of the water from Corbally Baths along the Mill Stream this afternoon.

A garda spokeswoman said gardai had yet to identify the body.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of a body in Corbally, Co Limerick on June 9, 2021. As part of an investigation into a missing person, Gardaí located a body in the water at Corbally Baths.”

“The deceased was removed to University Hospital Limerick where the State Pathologist will carry out a post mortem. The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time.”