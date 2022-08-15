Garda Commissioner says staffing levels must increase to meet growing demands

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said his organisation needs more members and support staff to deal with growing demands.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to scale up its workforce to 15,000 gardaí and 4,000 support staff but speaking to reporters at the launch of the new garda uniforms this morning, Commissioner Harris said the current targets, set in 2016, will have to be increased.

"The demands placed on An Garda Siochána continue to grow, our population continues to grow but also the variety of issues we’re dealing with,” he said.

"Not just anti-social behaviour but also crime committed through cyber, fraud and international crime, where we're involved in the investigation of organised crime groups, plus ongoing threats to the security of the State.

"So, I would say there is an argument in respect of our overall resourcing whether figures set, now some five-six years ago, will be sufficient going into this decade and the later part of this decade and don’t think they will. I think we will need more than 15,000 sworn members and more than 4,000 Garda staff.”

His comments come as a new report by the Policing Authority said a three-year backlog to examine digital devices, which includes child abuse imagery, is a “critical weakness” for gardai.

The Policing Authority has warned its “enduring concern” is the continuing backlog to electronic devices following the seizure of items.

It said this has an impact on the timelines of investigations, the potential identification of victims, and the journey of victims through the criminal justice system.

In its latest report, it warned the backlog had the potential to have “considerable impact” on investigations and individual victims and suspects.

“The increasing number of devices seized is a challenge to the Garda Siochana as it is to police services worldwide,” it added.

“Despite reported increases in productivity in terms of the triaging and analysing of devices, the backlog remains.

“The demands of modern policing are such that it is unlikely that the challenges around cyber and cyber enabled crime, which includes child sexual exploitation, are likely to abate.”

Gardai set targets in 2019 to slash waiting times to under 12 months, however it has struggled to cut times.

The authority said significant and immediate action is needed to meet the policing demands.

“Resourcing in this instance, as is the case across the organisation, may most suitably be the allocation of specialist Garda staff,” the report added.

The report also said garda HQ targets to tackle organised and serious crime are split between on-target and at-risk.

It said there continues to be “considerable success” achieved in responding to and disrupting organised crime groups (OCGs).

“In particular, there is sustained success in tackling OCGs engaged in the drugs trade with continued, positive medium-term trends in relation to the seizures of drugs, currency and firearms, and the reduction of threat-to-life incidents,” it added.

It said there were no threats to life in the first half of 2022, something it described as an “extraordinary marker of success” following recent years of garda community impact.

“This is a considerable achievement for the Garda Síochána given the scale of the organised crime issues faced by the organisation in the recent past,” the report said.

“In particular the collaboration with international partners to respond to the activities of the Kinahan OCG, as well as disrupting the activities of other OCGs in collaboration with UK, EU and other partners, represents landmark success.

“The continuing challenge for the Garda Siochana as a wider organisation is to increasingly align these successes with felt impacts at a community level and to enhance the protection of the community, in particular young people, from criminality, exploitation and intimidation.

“Beyond drug and drug-related crime, the response to organised and serious crime remains challenging for the Garda Siochana, most notably in respect of economic and cyber-crime which continue to see significant rises in prevalence.

“These matters predominantly relate to resourcing.”

It warned the scale of growth in economic crime has placed a demand on the force that cannot be met by the current allocated resources.

“These are not new issues. Both the inadequacy of resources and the crime trends are long-term issues that pre-date the recent growth in economic and cyber-crime,” the authority added.

“A medium-term resourcing plan for economic crime, as required under the implementation plan arising from the Hamilton Review on economic crime and corruption, remains outstanding and is now a year overdue.”

Chair of the Policing Authority, Bob Collins, said Commissioner Harris' comments were “entirely right”.

Mr Collins said the authority has identified an “urgent need for greater capital investment” to tackle the issues highlighted in the report, such as the three-year backlog to examine digital devices.

He told RTÉ’s News at One the current recruitment targets “restrict and limits the ability of the Commissioner to deploy the resources as he would want to do so”.

Regarding the delayed Policing Authority review of the controversy surrounding gardai cancelling emergency 999 calls, Mr Collins confirmed a “very preliminary report” was presented at a meeting last month by lead investigator Derek Penman.

“The indications are that there is a level of satisfaction with what has been done so far.

“I don’t want to pre-empt what Derek Penman says in the final report, which we will review at the public meeting in September, but I’m optimistic,” he added.

The authority is reviewing how the gardai is assessing the factors which contributed to the cancellation of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) 999 calls in order to ensure an “appropriate service exists and confidence exists” in the CAD 999 system.

More than 200,000 emergency calls were cancelled, meaning some of the victims did not receive the help they called for.

Additional reporting by PA Media.