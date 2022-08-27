Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warns over threats to democracy as hundreds of officers gather to mark policing centenary

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute to a force who “on countless occasions over the last century demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and bravery to protect the public”.

He also warned that threats to our democracy have ‘not fully dissippated' and work to counter those threats is ongoing.

He spoke as about 450 gardai took part in a parade marking 100 years since the first Garda Commissioner led the new police service into Dublin Castle for the handover of policing duties from the British.

The gardai retraced the steps of Michael Staines and his force, which marched from the Gresham Hotel in O'Connell Street to Dublin Castle via Dame Street a century ago.

They replicated a photograph of Mr Staines and the force as they arrived through the Palace Gate.

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Siochana.

Commissioner Harris said: “In the century since that pivotal moment in history, tens of thousands of people have come to dedicate their working lives as Gardaí to protect the safety of the communities we proudly serve."

He paid tribute to "an unarmed police service that has on countless occasions over the last century demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and bravery to protect the public.

“This did not happen by accident or good fortune.

“It was achieved by generations of Gardaí adhering to the ethos outlined by the Commissioner who led the Gardaí through the gates of Dublin Castle 100 years ago."

Turning to the needs of mordern policing, the Commissioner added: “It is vital that in the coming years and decades that An Garda Síochána continues to grow and evolve so as to meet the rapidly changing demands on policing.

“As Ireland’s national security service, An Garda Síochána has encountered and responded to difficult periods in Ireland’s past.

“Many of us here will remember there was a time, not so long ago in fact, when our democracy was under direct threat.

"An Garda Síochána was at the forefront of protecting our democracy during those dark days.

“This threat has not fully dissipated and, of course, there are also now further threats to State security from outside this island.

"By its nature, this aspect of our work often cannot be discussed in detail or in public at all.

“But remarkable work has been done to counter very real and sustained threats to our national security from a range of actors.

“This work, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and security services, is one of An Garda Síochána’s greatest achievements over the past century."

He also referenced failings within the force as he said: “But, of course, while there have been very significant successes that have greatly benefitted our society, there have been times throughout the decades when we did not meet our own high standards or the standards expected of us– when we could have and should have done better for the Irish people.

“We must ensure these mistakes are not repeated. And we must learn the lessons of the past. And because history tells us that it is critical we learn the lessons of the past.”

He also paid tribute to 89 colleagues who were killed in the course of their duty over the past century.

“They are the epitome of An Garda Síochána. Dedicated Guardians of the Peace.

“They make us extraordinarily proud of the privilege it is to wear this uniform and represent this great organisation.”