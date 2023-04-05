Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warns Garda industrial action is ‘very serious step to take’

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned gardaí that they have “taken an oath” to uphold the constitution and any industrial action would be a “very serious step to take”.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have ruled out striking during the US presidential visit next week but mid-ranking gardaí will protest over four days in the coming months as part of a deepening row over garda rosters.

A key talking point ahead of yesterday’s AGSI conference was the possibility of a 'blue flu' day of action during the visit of US president Joe Biden next week. However, the union said it would be "cooperating under protest" during the visit "without future guarantees on cooperation on further VIPS visits".

Four protest days of action have been confirmed over May, June, July and August to highlight what the organisation say are concerns over health, safety, and welfare concerns around roster issues.

The 140 AGSI delegates, representing 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí, also issued a mandate that individual members have indicated their withdrawal of labour on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.

Speaking this morning, Commissioner Harris said industrial action has been threatened before and he will “cross that bridge when I come to it”.

“That has been talked about, it hasn’t happened. When it’s happened previously, it’s been dealt with in terms of a warning provided to the organisation,” he said.

"The Garda Síochána Act places me in a position of having directional control of the organisation but it also makes it very clear what the responsibilities of An Garda Síochána is. Every member of An Garda Síochána has taken an oath in terms of their responsibilities, not just to myself, but to the constitution in terms of upholding the constitution and that means upholding the rule of law in Ireland… We can’t waver on that.”

"When it gets down to actual individuals, it hasn’t happened yet but I’d warn individuals, it’s a very, very serious step to take. I actually think when we have major operations on, day-to-day work going on, members of An Garda Síochána will respond appropriately,” he added.

Speaking on the same programme, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the action would be “set aside” if the commissioner entered dialogue on rosters with the association.

“I suppose delegates are saying, ‘Look, if this dispute continues to escalate, and if there’s no forum for us to talk about things, we will demonstrate to you that that’s unacceptable to us’,” she said.

“They’re very serious concerns around their health and welfare and safety and wellbeing in relation to uncertainty.”

She said gardaí are prohibited in law from going on strike and that “is a limitation on our ability to negotiate”.

Asked how “not going to work in protest” differs from a strike, Ms Cunningham said: “On a particular day – and of course, you know, you can’t advocate or incite this as a leader in AGSI because it’s an offence – but individuals can make a decision themselves that by way of showing some form of protest, that that’s what they would choose to do.”

Meanwhile, the Garda Commissioner also addressed the recent discussion of the role of gardaí when called to an eviction. He said gardaí have “no role in respect of the enforcement of evictions”.

"Our role is preservation of the peace and the prevention of crime. So, when we are notified of an eviction, then we will review what the eviction plan is with the owner of that property to make sure that it maximises safety… Evictions are a civil matter, they’re not ours to enforce. We’re there to preserve the peace and prevent crime,” he added.

Additional reporting by PA Media.