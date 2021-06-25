| 12.1°C Dublin

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ‘to consider’ review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier case files, 25 years after she was murdered in west Cork

High-profile documentaries have brought the West Cork case back into spotlight

Ralph Riegel

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris is to consider a request from Ian Bailey for a review of the case file into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier almost 25 years ago.

However, a Garda spokesperson rejected suggestions that a formal commitment to conduct such a major review into one of Ireland's most notorious unsolved crimes has been given.

The murder of Sophie (39) ranks as one of Ireland's most enduring unsolved crimes and there have already been four major reviews of the Garda file since the French mother of one was beaten to death near her Toormore holiday home outside Schull, in west Cork, on December 23, 1996.

