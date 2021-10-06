Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised for the breach of trust in Dara Quigley case

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised for the breach of trust by a garda who shared images of a young journalist who was naked and anguished, before her death.

Commissioner Harris made the apology after a letter was read out by Dara Quigley’s mother, Aileen Malone at her daughter’s inquest.

Ms Quigley died four years ago and Tipperary coroner Joe Kelly returned an open verdict at Tipperary Coroner’s Court, in Nenagh.

Ms Quigley died by drowning on April 12, 2017.





Her body was found in Lough Derg, near Terryglass, at around 9.30pm.

The inquest heard Ms Quigley’s movements before her death were captured on CCTV. She was arrested on April 7, 2017, when she was walking naked on Harcourt Street, Dublin.

An officer with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, Shane White, told the hearing the footage had been filmed by a garda at Pearse Street, on his mobile phone.

He had recorded it from a station monitor and shared the footage with another person, who was not an officer.

The footage was then uploaded to social media. Ms Quigley knew of the footage before her death.

It was shared on social media before being removed on April 11, when gardaí ordered it to be taken down.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) didn’t move to prosecute the garda but they did resign before any disciplinary matter was finished.

The Garda Commissioner apologised in a letter, read to the hearing, for the actions of the garda who had “grossly breached” the young woman’s “constitutional and data protection rights,” The Irish Times reported.

Ms Malone said was relieved the inquest had ended but she’d felt she may not have even taken part due to her anger at how her daughter had been treated.

She had feared the event could have been further “retraumatizing” for her family.

However, she did note some, including senior gardaí, had acted to the best of their ability within the limits of the system to ensure action in the aftermath of the incident.

Though the mother did not feel there had been any accountability taken for what had happened regarding Ms Quigley.

She welcomed the resignation of the garda who shared the images. She said her daughter was her “beautiful” eldest child, who’d displayed “courage, beauty, passion and intelligence.”

Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 for free or by emailing jo@samaritans.ie or

Pieta House on 1800-247247.