Garda chief says around 400 crimes were not investigated due to the cancellation of 999 calls

The Garda chief has said around 400 crimes were not investigated due to the cancellation of 999 calls.

Over 200,000 emergency callouts were not responded to in a 22-month period between 2019 and 2020, including around 3,000 domestic violence calls.

The former chief inspector of the Scottish police has now been appointed to carry out an independent examination, on behalf of the Policing Authority, of the Garda's review into the calls it cancelled.

Last month Garda Commissioner Drew Harris publicly apologised to victims of domestic violence whose calls were not answered, and today said they were making good progress in locating all of these people.

He told the Authority that there have been difficulties in locating a number of complainants, saying that some have left the jurisdiction while in other instances they are liaising with separate agencies to find victims.

Mr Harris said he wanted to ensure that all necessary action is taken in terms of crime investigation, but also that support services are provided.

The Garda chief added that so far they have identified around 400 crime incidents which were not investigated due to the cancellation of calls, and that these have since been added to the PULSE system for investigation.

He agreed that these crimes would not have been investigated were it not for the review, and added that a large number related to minor assaults.

Asked if the cancellation of calls may have occurred prior to the period reviewed, he said it "may well have" but that this would be speculative and there would be no way to validate it.

Mr Harris also welcomed the appointment of Derek Penman, former Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, to examine the Garda review and that he looked forward to working with him.

The independent examination by Mr Penman will look at the adequacy of the scope, depth, and scale of the methodology used by gardaí in their review, and what immediate actions were taken by the force from a performance management perspective.

The Policing Authority has said the preliminary assessment will be completed by the end of August, and give independent assurance and advice to the oversight body, the Garda Commissioner, and the public.

They have also referred to the cancellation of 999 calls as the invalid and unwarranted closure of CAD (Computed Aided Dispatch) incidents, saying the "change in language better reflects the full scope of what is being examined but does not in any way diminish its serious nature".

Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie, head of policing in Dublin, also told today's meeting that there was nothing at this stage to suggest there were outliers responsible for cancelling a disproportionate number of calls.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said at last month's meeting with the Authority that there were "regrettably" instances where gardaí did not provide adequate services to victims of domestic violence.

“On behalf of An Garda Síochána I want to apologise to those victims. They are among the most vulnerable people in society and when some victims of domestic abuse called for our assistance they did not always receive the professional service we aim to deliver and victims are entitled to expect,” Mr Harris said.

He also said that they are currently in the process of contacting victims of domestic abuse who may have been impacted, and will take "whatever action is required in terms of supports, prosecutions or referrals to Tusla and other support agencies".