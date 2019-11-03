Gardaí caution drivers as spot flooding hits the capital

A number of areas in Dublin are waking up to spot flooding this morning after heavy rain and winds hit the capital last night.

Gardaí told Independent.ie that they were called to localised flooding on the R127 road between Blakes Cross and the Lusk Road. The road remains impassable this morning and authorities have asked drivers to use alternative routes.

Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene of spot flooding on the N81 at the Glenview roundabout last night.

The heavy rain also led to a number of minor collisions yesterday evening, including three separate crashes on the M50 northbound, and a single-vehicle collision on the Chapelizod bypass. No injuries were reported.

Both Dublin Fire Brigade and the Gardaí have advised motorists to take extra care when driving on wet roads.

The heavy rain in the capital comes after Met Éireann issued a yellow rainfall warning for five counties yesterday. Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick all experienced heavy rain of up to 20mm yesterday.

The unsettled weather is set to continue into next week with a mixture of dry spells and showers sweeping over the country on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feel chilly, with frost expected on Tuesday night, and highest temperatures of 10-12 degrees Celsius.

