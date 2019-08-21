Gardai have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 64-year-old Dublin woman.

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin woman (64)

Margaret O'Neill is described as being 5'3 inches, of a medium build with short blonde hair.

She was last seen at 9am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Pine Grove Park area, Swords, Co. Dublin.

Margaret was last seen wearing a mustard coloured duffel coat and black trousers.

Gardai and her family are concerned for Margaret's welfare.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda Station are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Margaret O’ Neill, 64 years, who has been missing from the Castlepark area, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Tuesday 20th August 2019

"Margaret was last seen at approximately 8am on Tuesday 20th August 2019 in Pine Grove Park area, Swords, Co. Dublin.

"Margaret is described as being 5'3 inches, of a medium build and with short blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a mustard coloured duffel coat and black trousers.

"An Garda Síochána and Margaret’s family are very concerned for her welfare."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin St. Garda Station on (01) 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

