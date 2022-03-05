Garda appeal as young girl (12) goes missing after leaving home this morning

Gardaí have issued an appeal to try and locate a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Portlaoise.

Both the gardaí and the family of Molly Graham Dressayre are concerned for her welfare.

It is believed that Molly may have visited shopping districts in Dublin or Kildare since leaving her home between 8am and 9.45am this morning.

Molly is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches in height with a medium build.

She has short black hair and brown eyes. Molly was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time she went missing.

A statement from the garda press office added: “Gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare. Gardaí believe Molly may have visited shopping districts in Dublin or Kildare.

“Anyone with any information on Molly's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”