Garda appeal after lorry driver (60s) killed in single vehicle crash

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after the driver of a lorry was killed in a single vehicle crash this morning in Co Waterford.

The crash took place at around 6.15am in the Ringcrehy area of Dungarvan in Co Waterford and a man (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He was driving an articulated tanker, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

His body has been removed to the local morgue and a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

"A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has been completed and the road has since re-opened," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are interested in speaking to road users who may have dash cam footage.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Ringcrehy area between 6:10am and 6:20am to make this footage available to Gardaí," added the spokesperson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

