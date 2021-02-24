A garda alert is in place after a criminal who was a key target for the Kinahan cartel was released from jail this morning.

Ross Hutch (29) walked free from Wheatfield Prison at 7.30am today and sources say gardaí are concerned his release will lead to an increase in tensions in the capital’s north inner city.

It is understood he was driven from the west Dublin jail after serving a two and a half year sentence for robbing €200 from a north Dublin pharmacy on April 12, 2019.

The deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud has claimed 18 lives since it started in 2015 but there has not been a murder since Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux was shot dead in January 2019.

“Gardaí are monitoring the situation with the release of this individual but the threat levels against him may not be as severe as they were a number of years ago,” a source said.

“There is even a mindset that say the biggest threat to Ross Hutch is his own reckless and idiotic behaviour,” the source added.

Ross Hutch is a first cousin of Gary Hutch, whose murder in Spain in September 2015 sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Four of Ross Hutch's relatives have been murdered as part of the feud, including his father, Eddie Hutch Snr (59).

Eddie Snr was gunned down on Poplar Row in February 2016, just days after David Byrne was shot dead in the Regency Hotel bloodbath. This killing remains unsolved despite a number of arrests and gardaí following a definite line of enquiry.

Another cousin, Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead outside the Avondale House flat complex in the north inner city in May 2016. Three people are serving life sentences for this murder and a fourth man is due to be extradited back to Ireland from Turkey in relation to it.

Ross Hutch has been previously warned that his life is under threat and has been the victim of a number of assaults including being severely beaten up to four times in the space of 10 months in 2017.

Hutch, who battled a severe cocaine addiction before being locked up, has 73 previous convictions, including convictions for possession of firearms, endangerment and theft.

His most recent imprisonment relates to his conviction in relation to Boles Pharmacy in Drumcondra.

Dublin Circuit Court heard in November 2019, that Hutch was armed with a bicycle saddle when he carried out the raid on the pharmacy which left a 70-year-old employee “shaken up” by the incident.

Hutch fled the scene on a bicycle but was quickly arrested by gardaí who were bale to link him to the crime through DNA.

Ross made national headlines just before the murderous feud began when he won €33,000 in cash and prizes on RTÉ's Winning Streak in 2015 for his brother, Edward Hutch Jnr.

In June 2016 gardaí foiled an attempted hit on Ross when they intercepted a Kinahan cartel associate who it is suspected was on his way to murder him while he watched a European Championship football match.

