Gangster Liam Byrne’s son poses with Liverpool star Jordan Henderson on holiday

Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne's son, Lee, can be seen smiling as he poses for a photograph with Liverpool star Jordan Henderson on holiday.

Lee (21) shared the picture of himself alongside the Liverpool captain who was relaxing after Euro 2020.

In the snap shared to Lee’s Instagram page, he tagged Henderson with the caption “some guy”.

Lee Byrne has become a social media star in recent years and has thousands of followers on Instagram.

In 2019, Lee was one of five people who settled a defamation case they had brought against a restaurant for accusing them of leaving without paying for a buffet meal.

The five had claimed they were wrongly accused of failing to pay the €200 bill after eating at a restaurant in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

They had sued Cosmo restaurant, claiming to have been “deeply shaken and upset at this incident and the gross slurs" on their good name.

The case was settled on terms including the reading of an apology out to court in which the restaurant owners said they “sincerely apologised” for what was a “mistake” after the five paid for the meal in full, including a tip.

Judge Raymond Groarke struck out the proceedings.

Meanwhile, gardaí continue to investigate his father who is believed to be head of the Kinahan cartel in Ireland and the UK.

Liam Byrne was pictured recently wearing an England top and cap as he cheered on the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

The Dubliner, who has been named in the High Court as head of the Byrne Organised Crime Gang, was photographed at Wembley as England beat Croatia 1-0.

The crime boss, who is originally from Crumlin, who is regarded by gardaí as the head of the Kinahan cartel’s European operations is currently living in a luxury home in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, Byrne's Crumlin home was placed on the market by the CAB with an asking price of €400k.

It was confiscated by the CAB over two years ago following a major inquiry into Byrne’s organised crime gang.

The property, at 2 Raleigh Square in Crumlin, has now been advertised for less than half of its previous estimated value.

The three-bedroom home has a garage containing a gym and spa room, with an outhouse in the back garden fitted out as a games room with a bar.