Gangster Kinahan 'on run in Middle East' after uproar at boxing venture

Ken Foy

Specialist detectives are "actively investigating" reports that under-pressure crime boss Daniel Kinahan has left Dubai and is travelling from country to country in the Middle East.

Senior sources said last night that if the information given to officers by "high-level informants" is correct, it shows that pressure on the 43-year-old gangster from gardaí and other police forces is having a huge effect.

He has been trying to reinvent himself as an international boxing promoter.