Gangland boss Kieran Keane murder suspect charged with killing man in hit-and-run

Keith McCarthy, also known as Keith Galvin

A criminal who is suspected of involvement in the 2003 gangland slaying of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane has been charged with murdering a father-of-three in a hit and run incident.

Keith McCarthy (42), who is also known as Keith Galvin, was charged with murder on Thursday after being extradited back to the UK from Ireland.

He is also facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charge relates to the murder of talented chef Kerrin Repman (29) who was killed when his motorbike was hit by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Harwich, Essex, in April 2020.

A 79-year-old woman who happened to be walking past at the time, suffered multiple broken limbs in the horrific incident.

McCarthy was arrested in December 2020 under a European Arrest Warrant.

Appearing via video link before a judge at Chelmsford Crown Court today for a preliminary hearing, McCarthy spoke only to confirm his name.

The court heard that McCarthy faces separate allegations of “miscellaneous” sexual offences, two charges of false imprisonment, and charges relating to the supply of Class A drugs.

He is remanded in custody until his next hearing on April 1. A trial date has been provisionally fixed for October 10.

McCarthy is suspected of being involved in the murder of Kieran Keane in 2003, which ignited a deadly Limerick feud.

Five members of the notorious McCarthy/Dundon gang are currently serving life sentences for the crime.

Keane and Owen Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombana, located a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, miraculously survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

He later became the State’s key witness in the murder trial.