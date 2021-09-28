Gang storm Luas tram to attack a youth as passengers left terrified

A group of youths stormed on to a Luas tram and attacked another youth in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm when the tram was at Parnell Street.

Gardaí said a number of units attended the scene, but the youths had “dispersed on arrival”.

One witness said on social media that the incident had left passengers terrified.

He said around 20 people boarded the tram.

The witness said on Twitter: “(The) driver relayed to passengers that it’s all recorded on CCTV so hopefully that will aid the police.

“The driver has to be acknowledged, absolute hero.”

Another witness who was on the tram said one of the youths ran down the road with a butcher knife in each hand.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.