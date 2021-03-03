Galway students told to write 2,000 word ‘reflective essay’ after breaching Covid regulations

The National University of Ireland in Galway has been hit by positive cases.

Students at NUI Galway who breached public health guidelines have been asked to write a 2,000-word “reflective essay”.

Sanctions have been imposed on a small number of students who have not complied with the university’s code of conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have been asked to pay fines to the student hardship fund, which provides financial support to struggling students, while others had to write apologies to staff impacted by the breaches.

Students were also asked to write reflective essays about their actions.

A NUI Galway spokesperson said: "NUI Galway currently has a student community of almost 19,000. The vast majority of our students have adhered to the public health guidelines, conscious of keeping themselves, their families and the wider community safe since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

"The university can confirm that it has imposed sanctions under the student code of conduct on a number of students in relation to breaches of public health guidelines.

"The sanctions which can be imposed by the university range from fines which are paid to the Student Hardship Fund, Letters of Apology to staff impacted by breaches, Reflective Essays, formal caution, suspension or expulsion."

More than 400 people aged between 18 and 24 have tested positive for Covid in Galway over a two-week period.

The HSE said many of the cases were linked to interactions between young adults.

Students from NUI Galway returned to the city on the weekend of February 6 for the start of the second semester, which led to a big outbreak.

Despite the majority of courses now taking place online, the students’ union said some returned to off-campus and on-campus accommodation due to a lack of study space at home and poor broadband.

Dr Eoin Mac Donncha, director of the health centre at NUI Galway, referred hundreds of students for a Covid-19 test in February.

“Students congregating is a big issue here, whereas students in the likes of Dublin are far more dispersed,” Dr Mac Donncha said.

“Student accommodation – both private and on campus – tends to be fairly densely packed into a small area in the city, both on the west and east side of the Corrib. If infection gets into any of those settings, even for students who aren’t socialising, it can spread much more rapidly. The majority of students are being good and sticking to the guidance, but there is a minority who aren’t and having house parties and socialising when they shouldn’t be.”

