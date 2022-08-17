Galway street cleaners clean up with €5.5m Lotto jackpot win

Staff and family members at Newspoint newsagent at the Galway Shopping Centre where the winning ticket was sold. Photo: Iain McDonald/Mac Innes Photography

A group of Galway City Council street cleaners are Ireland’s newest millionaires after winning the Lotto jackpot worth €5,541,001.

The 10-man syndicate, which was formed almost 25 years ago collected their winnings at Lotto headquarters in Dublin this afternoon.

Each member of the syndicate choses their own numbers.

The winning ticket was sold in Newspoint newsagent, Unit 25, Galway Shopping Centre, on the Headford Road on Sunday, July 31.

One syndicate member said the group always kept the belief going that one year they might win.

“The lads thought about changing the numbers at one stage but decided against making any changes,” they said.

“Just last Christmas, one member mentioned that he was going to leave the syndicate, but he was persuaded to stay on and was told it was only the price of a pint and a newspaper.

“Luckily, he stayed as the syndicate winning numbers appeared on the August 3rd Lottery draw.”

Another syndicate member added: “Someone said that we ‘cleaned-up’ and we did, but us lads clean up every day by ensuring the streets and parks in Galway city are spotless.

“We’re proud of our city. Unlike the ‘magnificent seven’ - these ‘magnificent 10’ can now all ride off into the sunset with their lottery win secured.”

Meanwhile, a winner from Co Kildare collected the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw which they won on Tuesday, August 9.

The winner, who wishes to remain private, said they are hoping to buy their first home.

“It was my mam’s birthday, so I bought her a EuroMillions Plus ticket and then thought I’d buy one for myself too while I’m at it,” they said.

“I checked the numbers coming up and couldn’t believe it. It ended up being my ticket that won. My mam said it made her birthday even better knowing I’d won. I’m hoping to purchase my first home so this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on August 6 at the News 4 U store in Glenroyal Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co Kildare.