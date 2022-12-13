Galway SPCA finds hamster in a ball out in the cold – ‘It was a cold, tired and tiny hamster’

The hamster was found in a ball in Galway city

Galway SPCA has urged people not to leave animals outside during the cold spell after finding a hamster in an exercise ball in the city.

In a post on social media, the charity, which rescues and rehomes a variety of animals, said a member of the public found the hamster ball earlier today.

The charity has a cattery in Athenry and a dog sanctuary in Killimor.

“Sometimes we get calls that take us time to process. A young gentleman came across a 'football' in Galway city,” the post said.

“It was a small hamster ball with a cold, tired, hungry, tiny hamster. Please don’t purchase small pets without safe & correctly sized enclosures #AdoptDontShop.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has shared some tips on how to keep pets safe when out and about in the darker, colder months.

Dogs Trust Ireland urged pet owners not to leave their dog outside or in a car, especially during cold weather.

The charity said missing an occasional walk is fine if it's too cold or unsafe to take your dog for a walk.

If it's snowy or icy, pet owners should wipe their dog's paws, legs and underneath when back inside to remove any grit, snow or ice.

Reflective clothing and leads, light-up collars and lights that attach to harnesses are recommended so that pets can be seen by cars or other walkers.

The charity recommends sticking to familiar paths in the dark and putting a coat on your pet if they’re older, smaller or have thinner hair, make sure it is a good fit and they are comfortable wearing it.

Pet owners have also been advised not to take chances with traffic and to watch out for wildlife.

Dogs can get disorientated in the snow, so it is best to keep them on a lead in case they get lost.

It's also a good idea to check that your dog's microchip details are up to date and always ensure they have a collar and a tag with your contact details on them.