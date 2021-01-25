Galway County Council issues apology over mother and baby home in Tuam

Galway County Council said it would provide survivors of Tuam Mother and Baby Home with appropriate access to archives and records. Photo: Ray Ryan

Galway County Council has issued an apology for its failure concerning the operation and management of the mother and baby home in Tuam.

The home was run by the Bon Secours Sisters on behalf of the local authority, between 1925 and 1961.

The recent report into mother and baby homes laid bare the acutely brutal conditions and callous treatment suffered by the women and children forced to live at the home.

The report delivered a devastating portrait of inhumane conditions facilitated by Galway County Council.

A former workhouse, the mother and baby home saw 2,219 women and 3,251 children pass through its doors.

The report found that a horrifying toll of 978 children who were in Tuam or Glenamaddy, which pre-existed Tuam, died with 80pc aged under a year.

Read More

Three-quarters of the deaths happened in the 1930s and 1040s; the worst years were 1943-1947.

The report also acknowledges the horrific, illegal burial of children in a disused sewerage chamber on the home's grounds.

"No register of burials were kept, and it is likely that most of the children who died in Tuam are buried inappropriately in the grounds of the institution," it notes.

What marks Tuam apart from the other homes detailed in the report is the "dire" physical conditions that remained for its entire existence.

The report found: "Galway County Council failed to properly maintain, much less improve, the conditions.”

"In 1959, Tuam's physical condition was much worse than the county home in Loughrea even though conditions in county homes were generally much worse than in mother and baby homes."

The home was owned and controlled by Galway County Council, which made all the major decisions, and ran on a day-to-day basis by the Sisters of the Bon Secours, who were not salaried employees. The local authority was responsible for maintenance and improvements.

The report found that women in Tuam "carried out a much heavier workload than in other mother and baby homes”.

In a statement at today's council meeting, chief executive Kevin Kelly said the authority acknowledged its failures and was willing to hold itself to account for them.

The meeting heard that the council failed to offer "compassion, empathy, support and understanding" to women forced to enter the home.

Mr Kelly said it was a source of great hurt and sorrow that the women and children were not afforded respect and dignity in death.

Galway County Council accepted its role in failing to ensure that many individuals were not afforded "the dignity of an appropriate and respectful resting place".

Mr Kelly committed that the council would engage with those who have a connection to the burial site in Tuam and work towards "the Government’s agreed course of action" in this regard.

Legislation allowing for the exhumation and DNA analysis of human remains at the Tuam site is expected before the Oireachtas by the end of the year.

Also, the council said it would provide survivors with appropriate access to archives and records.

Mr Kelly also acknowledged the relationship between former residents and the council had been broken, due to failings in the arrangements for their care.

He said the authority was determined to assist and support survivors and would work to rebuild that relationship.

Cathaoirleach of the council James Charity said the home cast a long and onerous shadow over the local authority.

He said it was important to acknowledge the work carried out by local historian Catherine Corless, describing her as a "heroine" for her efforts in shedding light on what went on.

Mr Charity said the apologies would be too late for some people who died waiting for an acknowledgement of their stories and their suffering.

After his statement, members observed a minute's silence to remember former residents and those who died at the Tuam home.

Read More

Online Editors