Galway City Mayor ‘baffled’ by An Bord Pleanála rejection of housing developments

The Mayor of Galway City has hit out at An Bord Pleanála (ABP) after it rejected a number of proposed housing developments recently.

Fine Gael Mayor, Councillor Clodagh Higgins, said she is “baffled” by ABP’s contention that the proposed developments, which included social housing, were “excessively car-dependent”.

It comes as the city council chief executive, Brendan McGrath, has warned that the local authority will not meet its social housing commitments for the “foreseeable future”.

There are currently 4,000 people on the council’s housing list, while the city’s population is expected to grow by 40,000 people by 2040.

"The reasons given for the refusal in the development at Keeraun was that they considered it to be piecemeal, with inadequate provision of social and physical infrastructure, and that such a development would be excessively car-dependent," Cllr Higgins told Newstalk Breakfast.

"They also said the substandard condition of the road at Ballymoneen was also a factor. In the Headford Road case, again, the development was considered to be too car-dependent.

"This is a development that's a 20-minute walk from the city centre - so decisions by An Bord Pleanála are simply baffling at the moment."

Cllr Higgins has put forward a motion calling for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to meet Galway City councillors and management to discuss the issues that are “impacting housing delivery”.

Cllr Higgins said ABP could have granted planning permission with a condition that roads and footpaths would have to be upgraded as part of the projects.

“We all appreciate that the road at Keeraun needed to be upgraded, and there were active plans in place that the upgrade would happen in tandem with housing developments,” she said.

"An Bord Pleanála didn't give Galway City Council an opportunity to explain that, they just flatly refused the application.

"When you pare it all back we have an urgent requirement for housing," she added.

"The council and private developers are willing to develop sites to meet our housing needs. Yet we have an independent agency of the State essentially working against our collective objective.

"They could have helped us find a way forward with conditional planning, which would have benefited the community two-fold.”