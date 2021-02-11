GAA target ‘aimless and uninitiated’ in museum reboot

ACTIVITY on the field may be curtailed but the GAA is busy behind the scenes preparing to reboot its Croke Park museum.

The organisation wants to revamp the exhibits in the popular visitor attraction, some of which have remained unchanged since its doors first opened in 1998.

According to tender documents, the selected contractor will have a budget of €165,000 to bring the exhibits up to date and provide translation into major international languages.

They will also need to create a new audio-visual introductory experience for visitors when they enter the museum.

“The starting point for the exhibition needs to be emotive, conveying the huge reach of the GAA in Ireland and its importance to the Irish community worldwide,” the documents advise.

Catching the attention of those who know little or nothing about the GAA is a key aim, using “a greater story-telling approach and one that appeals to all visitor regardless of prior GAA knowledge”.

Visitors also need better direction through the museum, the brief states.

“There is no real sense of a museum journey – some visitors go directly to the main trophy display; some will meander through the permanent exhibition while others seem to wander aimlessly from temporary exhibition to Hall of Fame before going to the first-floor.

“There is a concern that visitors may be missing out on key parts of the experience in terms of the history of the GAA and a greater understanding of the story of the games.

“There is no proper introduction to the exhibition – either for the uninitiated or the initiated. What or where is the starting point? What should I see first? What should I not miss? What is the GAA about?”

Those questions may well be asked by many prestigious guests as Croker and its museum have hosted almost every foreign head of state in Ireland for state visits, including Queen Elizabeth.

Aside from VIPs, the museum attracts 150,000 visitors a year.

It got a €2.2m upgrade between 2010-2013 but some exhibits were left untouched and the tender says there are images portrayed as “current” which dat from 1997.

The GAA want to get to work quickly by appointing contractors to begin work in April with the goal of finishing by September.

