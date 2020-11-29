GAA must control ‘exuberant’ All-Ireland celebrations to protect against Covid-19, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warns

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has warned against “exuberant” GAA celebrations as the close of All Ireland hurling and football season looms near and several counties are hoping for a win for the first time in decades.

As lockdown restrictions are to be eased significantly from Tuesday, Mr Donnelly appealed to the GAA to ensure safety remains paramount while also defending decision to keep “wet pubs” shut.

The Health Minister said that over-enthusiastic celebrations after county championship games last September were a contributory factor in the spread of Covid 19, along with the re-opening of third level colleges, and allowing so-called “wet pubs” to re-open in 25 of the 26 counties.

Mr Donnelly said the county championships celebrations cannot be repeated at inter-county level as the delayed All Ireland hurling and football finals are set to go ahead next month.

“It needs to not happen,” the Health Minister said emphatically.

“The GAA, I think, is taking this very seriously, and measures have already been put in place,” he told RTÉ radio’s “This Week” programme.

The hurlers from Waterford have already got through to the All Ireland final but have not won a senior title since 1959. Limerick and Galway, who are also chasing a scarce title, today play for a place in the final against Waterford while the footballers of Cavan, Tipperary, and Mayo are still in contention for a very rare title win.

Earlier, Mr Donnelly argued that the Government was far from disregarding the expert advice of the medical committee, Nphet. He said that the bulk of Nphet’s recommendations had been taken on board.

Mr Donnelly strongly defended the controversial decision to keep pubs which do not serve food closed over Christmas. He said the decision to re-open restaurants and bars serving food was justified to give the devastated sector a break economically, and to give people a chance to get out of their homes after a long lockdown.

“People have been in their houses now for five-and-a-half weeks and the people are saying: ‘We want to go out,’” he said in the course of a long radio interview with Newstalk presenter, Gavan Reilly.

The Health Minister said it was impossible to clearly prove that a spike in numbers last September was down to “wet pubs” being open. He said it would take an expert mathematician anything up to a year to prove such a proposition – but the Government had to “make live and death decisions in real time.”

Mr Donnelly stressed he was not blaming publicans and insisted he believed the vast bulk of them took every advised precaution. “The strong evidence from Ireland – and the strong evidence from around the world – is that despite the best efforts of publicans, people let their guard down,” the Minister said.

The Health Minister said great progress had been made over the five weeks of lockdown with best results of any other European country. He said he hoped the vaccine can be available early in the new year and he was bringing a memo to Government on Tuesday to allow for a fifth vaccine be added to the list.

