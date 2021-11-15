Future pension and social welfare hikes should be given percentage increases, Oireachtas Committee recommends

Committee chair and Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said a percentage increase would be more targeted. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Pension and social welfare increases in future Budgets should be given percentage increases, an Oireachtas Committee has recommended.

This year’s increase of €5 for the State pension and most social welfare payments reduces the “adequacy and connection” between payments, the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight has said in its Post-Budget report.

The committee recommended that the Government should consider “percentage increases in payment levels” instead.

The percentage may not be the same for all payments and may change from one year to the next.

The committee also welcomed an emergency Covid-19 fund, but recommended that funds should be used in “specific exceptional circumstances” and not become a part of annual Budgets.

Budget 2022 saw the State pension, fuel allowance, and weekly social welfare payments all increased by €5 per week, at a cost of €558.3m.

Appearing before the committee, the Economic Social and Research Institute (ESRI) think-tank said the €5 per week increases “weakened” the levels between payments and their “adequacy”.

Chair of the committee TD Neasa Hourigan said that “slapping” €5 extra on payments may not reflect the reason for the increase in the first place, due to inflation “eating into” social welfare payments.

She said a percentage increase would be a “more targeted and more effective” way of reflecting people’s needs.

“A percentage increase is a more nuanced approach because if you look at that fiver, inflation has already eroded some of that.

“I don’t think it’s a very useful or meaningful way to really look at particularly vulnerable groups in our welfare system who are repeatedly less well off than other groups, for example people on disability payments, the blind pension on Lone Parents Allowance,” she said.

Ms Hourigan said the percentage increase should not be linked to the Harmonised Index of the Consumer Price (HICP), the same measure that rent increases are linked to.

However, she said percentage increases could be linked to “wellbeing budgets”, which would remove the “political debate” on what increases, if any, should be given to social welfare and the State pension every year.

“Wellbeing indicators are based on good research and good data,” said Ms Hourigan.

She said the groups of people who are closest to the poverty line would be moved “further up the scale” on the wellbeing budget, which would dictate how much their payments should increase.

This would mean that people closest to poverty would see the biggest increases in Budgets.