Allison Morris

Further violence seems inevitable after weekend of UDA feud attacks

Allison Morris

Graffiti threats to Adrian Price in Bangor on March 26 Expand

Graffiti threats to Adrian Price in Bangor on March 26

Hopes that further infighting amongst loyalists could be avoided have been dashed after a weekend of attacks and counter attacks.

Violence now seems inevitable with deposed former UDA commander Adrian Price saying he will not leave his Newtownards home.

