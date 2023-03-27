Further violence seems inevitable after weekend of UDA feud attacks

Hopes that further infighting amongst loyalists could be avoided have been dashed after a weekend of attacks and counter attacks.

Violence now seems inevitable with deposed former UDA commander Adrian Price saying he will not leave his Newtownards home.

As reported last week, Price’s home at Cedar Drive was attacked by eight masked men who smashed windows and doors.

The South East Antrim UDA cut the loyalist thug and his gang of around 50 people off, saying they had been expelled from the organisation.

The UDA operating out of west Belfast but with a faction calling itself the North Down UFF, took this as a green light to make a move against the gang who have been accused of selling heroin and harassing the local community.

Since then graffiti has appeared in dozens of locations across Bangor and Newtownards, warning members of the faction to leave or face dire consequences.

It was reported on Sunday that Price, who was once named in court as holding a senior position in the SEA UDA, told friends they’d have to “take him out in a coffin”.

Last night there was a warning that he should be careful what he wishes for “if he wants taken out in a box that can he easily arranged” said a senior UDA source.

There have been around nine attacks since the weekend, they include a petrol bomb attack, and homes being smashed up along with further threatening graffiti.

Police are desperate to stop this escalating from attacks on property to the targeting of people.

However, with the now expelled UDA members refusing to leave the chances of this issue resolving itself peacefully are increasingly remote.

Loyalist infighting is not new, in the past both main organisations have been involved in feuds.

The fear is that this current problem will see innocent people becoming victims of attacks on local homes in the built up West Winds estate.

The Price faction is trying desperately to cling onto territory.

The South East Antrim UDA who they were members of until last week is recognised by police as one of the largest organised crime gangs in Northern Ireland.

They are currently subject to intense investigation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and National Crime Agency.

Removing the Ards and North Down factions could be interpreted by some as an attempt to clean up their acts and therefore deflect the law enforcement scrutiny.

Though it would take more than the removal of 50 men to convince the police of any good intent.

Without the muscle of the SEA UDA behind him, the group were exposed and North Down UDA — under the control of convicted extortionist Dickie Barry — moved against them.

So far bloodshed has been avoided but with attacks over the weekend intensifying the PSNI will be hoping that the UVF, who are the largest paramilitary group in North Down, do not get involved.

In a separate development the East Belfast UVF has said 20 “once prominent members” of the organisation have been expelled for drug dealing.

In an official statement to Sunday Life the loyalist gang denied involvement in the drugs trade, despite claims to the contrary from police and government monitoring groups, saying they were involved in transition.

But with attacks in UVF strongholds in Bangor over the weekend it seems that the Price faction is trying to drag them into the dispute.

If that does happen there are fears this could escalate this from a localised dispute to an all out feud with the loss of life increasingly hard to avoid.