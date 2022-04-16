Further vigils nationwide this weekend in memory of Sligo victims Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Further vigils will be held across the country this weekend in memory of Sligo victims Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Their deaths have sent shockwaves through Sligo, the country and the LGBTQ+ community, in particular.

Vigils were held for remember Aidan and Michael, who were just 41 and 58, respectively, in Dublin and Sligo last evening, with hundreds of people in attendance at both events.

The Mayor of Sligo, Arthur Gibbons, who was speaking at the vigil said the people of Sligo live “in harmony”.

“It’s overwhelming to see the crowds that’s here today in support,” he said.

"Sligo is usually a very safe place to live. People live in harmony, I know myself that there are things that happen, they need addressing.”

“It’s up to each and everyone of us to do our bit in relation to that.”

While, the chairperson of Sligo Pride, Caitriona Bonner, said there is sense of grief within the town over the last number of days.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of solidarity, the support from the wider communities across Ireland has been overwhelmingly and we are incredibly humbled,” she said.

Independent.ie has listed locations and times of vigils being held below and will update the list as more details become available. You can contact us at contact@independent.ie if you are organising a vigil.

Vigils nationwide:

Saturday

Wicklow: Saturday, April 16, 6pm at the Square in Blessington

Galway: Saturday, April 16, 7pm in Eyre Square.

Donegal: Saturday, April 16, Amazing Grace Podium, Buncrana.

Kildare: Saturday, April 16, 6pm at The Square, Maynooth.

Monday

Kerry: Monday, April 18, 6pm at the Square in Tralee

Limerick: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Arthur’s Quay Park.

Cork: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Bishop Lacey Park.

Wicklow: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Arklow Bandstand.

Wednesday

Mayo: Ballina: Wednesday, April 20, 9pm at Tom Ruane Park