Further decline in property prices expected, but demand should help avoid collapse

Property prices nationwide have fallen for the second month in a row, while Dublin values are down for a fifth consecutive month.

Prices are expected to fall further this year, but demand should mean a collapse is avoided, experts said.

Residential property prices rose 5pc in the 12 months to February. In the same month last year, prices were rising at a rate of 15.1pc.

Prices in February this year were down by 0.4pc, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). They fell by 0.6pc in January.

Over the past year, prices rose 3.2pc in Dublin, with apartment prices rising at a higher rate than houses.

Outside Dublin, prices were up by 6.4pc, with the price of houses rising at twice the rate of apartments.

Davy Stockbrokers economist Conall Mac Coille said prices are set to fall this year.

He said those used in the February CSO property price index reflect properties sold last September and October before interest rises picked up.

“Further price falls are likely,” Mr Mac Coille said. “Asking prices have been falling for a few months now. The floss that had built up at the end of last year is unwinding.”

However, he believes we are unlikely to experience the double-digit price drops seen in the UK, the US, Canada and Sweden because demand continues to be strong.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said the CSO figures show a continued “welcome slowdown in property price growth”.

“The question is whether prices begin to fall dramatically over the coming months, given the big increase in interest rates we’ve seen,” he said.

The CSO figures also show the price of new properties continued to rise towards the end of last year as the rate of price increases of second-hand homes declined.

In the last three months of last year, the price of new homes was 10pc higher than at the same time in 2021.

Price increases for second-hand homes declined to 8.3pc in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same time in 2021.

The volume of transactions also declined in February – 3,351 properties were bought in February and filed with Revenue.

This was 6.5pc down compared with a year ago, and 8.8pc down compared with January.

The median price of a home bought in the year to February was €310,000.

The highest median price for a home was €630,000, recorded in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown in south Dublin, while the lowest median price was €152,000 in Longford.

The most expensive area was Blackrock, Dublin, where the median price of a home was €755,000. Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo and Castlerea in Co Roscommon shared the least expensive price of €130,000.

Earlier this week, the Central Bank said mortgage rates charged by banks held steady in February despite a frenzy of increases from the European Central Bank.

The average rate on a new mortgage was 2.92pc, little changed from the previous month.

However, February mortgage rates are likely to reflect mortgage agreements reached before that month.

Ireland now has the third-cheapest mortgage rates in the Eurozone, with a rate almost half-a-point below the average, according to the Central Bank of Ireland figures.