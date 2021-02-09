Further accumulations of snow expected as temperatures to drop as low as -5C

Accumulations of two inces of snow are expected in some counties today. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The snow has arrived.

Parts of Monaghan, Roscommon, Cavan, Dublin and Meath saw significant snowfall overnight with Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Westmeath all forecast to see accumulations of snow today.

There will be snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some eastern counties over the next 36 hours as a yellow Met Éireann snow and ice warning comes into effect.

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory for the entire nation until Wednesday night due to treacherous conditions caused by very cold temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

Showers of sleet and snow are expected in the eastern half of the country today and tomorrow, which will lead to hazardous conditions with roads and paths, Met Éireann have said.

AA Roadwatch have reported a crash in Bailieborough in Cavan as snowfall has led to treacherous driving conditions in the county.

The Easterly Siberian weather front has brought huge amounts of snow to the UK while Northern Ireland is also forecast to see downpours of snow today.

Temperatures are set to remain near freezing throughout today while it is forecast to dip as low as -5C tonight in some counties.

Icy stretches will linger in some areas through the day and there will be an added wind chill factor due to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

“Very cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in. Scattered wintry showers will continue overnight, mainly confined to the eastern half of the country,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Wednesday will see further ice, frost and snow as temperatures fail to climb above three degrees, with most of the snow forecast for North Leinster, Ulster and parts of the midlands.

Wednesday night will see more widespread severe frost and ice as sleet and snow showers will move into the Southwest of the country, as temperatures will drop to as low as -4.

Online Editors