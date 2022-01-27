The Department of health has reported a further 9,938 cases of Covid-19 today.

5,265 of the additional cases were confirmed through PCR tests, while 4,673 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE online portal.

As of 8am today, there was 708 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals, of which 71 were in ICU.

That’s down by 31 hospitals patients since the same time yesterday including two fewer in intensive care.

GP referrals of people with potential symptoms who need a Covid test have fallen by 44pc in the week and community referrals also have dropped by 40pc.

However, the overall rate of people testing positive is still high at 48.1pc although it is down from 55.2pc.

Around 119,000 of the 480,000 children aged five to 11 have registered for a vaccine and the interest has slowed.

It comes as the Head of the HSE Paul Reid said the pandemic has “hurt” the Irish health system, and stressed the need to learn the lessons of the last two years.

In the first HSE briefing since the Government announced a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions last Friday, Paul Reid said the health system has learned a lot since 2020.

While the HSE chief said the passing of the worst of the Omicron wave has brought “relief” to health workers, the health system is still under pressure.

This week, 4,800 staff remain absent due to Covid-19.

Mr Reid said: “The health service is hurt over that two-year period. Nobody could go through all of those waves and the impact of a cyber attack and not acknowledge it has hurt the health system.

“There will be a longer tail for us out of this. So as we are experiencing a great lift in society, our hospital system in particular still has to deal with a long tail out of this process and the effects that it has.”

Mr Reid, praising staff, warned Covid has not gone away.

“I don’t think you’d hear anybody in the health system overall say it’s over,” he said.

While he stressed that people need to enjoy more normal lives, he cautioned the virus is “still with us”.