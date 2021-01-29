Furious EU asserts entitlement to AstraZeneca vaccine

The EU Commission President also said that Astrazeneca "explicitly assured" the EU that other obligations would not impede EU delivery.

The EU is entitled to doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced in the UK, the bloc said on Friday.

After publishing its contract with the Anglo-Swedish drug maker, an EU official said there was a “clear obligation on the company” to deliver the doses it had promised.

The publication of the contract comes amid an escalating row between the EU and the pharmaceutical giant over a delay to EU deliveries of the vaccine.

The drug was approved for use by the European Medicines Agency on Friday afternoon.

The heavily redacted contract says AstraZeneca shall use its “best reasonable efforts” to manufacture the 300 million doses within the EU, which for manufacturing purposes, includes the UK.

In another clause of the contract, the company promised that it had no other obligations or contracts with third parties “that would impede the complete fulfillment [sic] of its obligations” in respect of an initial 300 million doses agreed with the EU.

“There is clearly an obligation on the company, there is no shadow of a doubt - it shall use best efforts,” said an EU official on condition of anonymity.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot blames production issues in its Belgian plant for the EU delays, and says it had time to iron out UK supply issues because the Johnson government signed its contract three months before the EU did.

But the EU is furious, with the bloc's health chief Stella Kyriakides insisting there should be no “hierarchy” of production plants.

The heavily redacted contract refers to drug substance manufacturing taking place in France, Belgium, Ireland, Italy and the UK. The mention of Ireland is thought to refer to the company’s European headquarters, and not a manufacturing facility.

The “drug substance” is the active ingredient - essentially, the vaccine itself. The "drug product" is then put into vials and finished at plants in Germany, Italy and the UK.

“This is not an option. It is a contractual obligation, a declaration by AstraZeneca as to where the drug substance manufacturing is taking place,” the EU official said on Friday.

Last week AstraZeneca said that production issues in its Belgian plant meant it would only deliver around a quarter of the doses it had promised the EU by March.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told the Italian newspaper La Reppublica during the week that the company had no commitments to deliver, and only had to make its "best efforts" to supply.

The heavily redacted contract commits AstraZeneca to “use its Best Reasonable Efforts” to build capacity to manufacture an initial 300 million doses of the vaccine pre-ordered by the EU, and an optional 100 million extra.

“It is an objective standard, it’s not something that the company can simply say ‘Because I feel like, because I think I’ve done everything I can, then I have basically done what is expected of me’,” the EU official said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that “there are binding orders and the contract is crystal clear”.

Online Editors