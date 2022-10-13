President Michael D Higgins arriving for the funeral mass of Creeslough victim James O'Flaherty at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The funerals of two more victims of the Creeslough tragedy will take place later today.

Martina Martins funeral mass will take place in St Michael’s Church in the village at 11am.

The 49-year-old was working in the shop where the explosion occurred last Friday.

The mother of four was well-known in her hometown and was a regular spectator at Carrigart football club where her children played.

This afternoon, 14-year-old Leona Harper’s funeral will take place in St Mary’s Church in Ramelton.

She was visiting a friend for a sleepover in Creeslough and had gone to the shop to get ice cream when the blast occurred.

The teen was an avid Liverpool supporter, with her parents describing her as a ‘gem’ of a daughter.

The student at Mulroy College in Milford was the last person to be recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building.

President Michael D Higgins will attend both funerals today.