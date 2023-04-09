Funeral of woman who died in Galway horse riding accident to be held in UK

A woman who died following a horse riding incident in Co Galway earlier this week will be laid to rest in the UK.

The woman has been named locally as mother-of-one Heather Hewitt. Ms Hewitt – of Knockanarra, Williamstown – was originally from Crowborough, East Sussex, but she had been living in the north Galway area for some time.

Ms Hewitt tragically died following the incident on Thursday evening. She was aged in her 40s.

It is understood Ms Hewitt was mounting a horse at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre when she fell from the animal.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was removed to Galway University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Read more Woman dies in horseriding incident in Co Galway

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and staff from the Health and Safety Authority attended the scene yesterday afternoon.

Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre said it did not want to comment on the incident but said their thoughts were with those affected by the tragedy.

Ms Hewitt was Treasurer of local Glenway Riding Club and tributes have been paid to her from riding clubs across the west.

The Burren Riding Club show has been postponed today as a mark of respect.

In a condolence message posted online, a spokesperson for the Western region of the Association of Irish Riding Clubs said: “Our hearts shocked and saddened on hearing of the untimely passing of Glenway Riding Club member, Heather Hewitt.

“On behalf of AIRC West Regional Committee, may we express our sincerest condolences to Heather's family, friends and fellow club members.

“Our thoughts are with you all and we would like you to know that we are here to support you in any way.”

A death notice for Ms Hewitt on RIP.ie says: “ Forever remembered by her loving husband Kieran, daughter Beth, parents Clive and Tracy, sister Andrea, stepchildren Conor, Jack and Millie, extended family and friends.

"Heather’s funeral will take place at a later date in the U.K. – arrangements will be posted here when available.”

Ms Hewitt’s family said they would like to convey their “gratitude to those who helped following the accident and also to everyone for their kindness and support at this time”.