Funeral of student who died in freak Cork cliff fall to be held on his birthday

Conor King who lost his life in a tragic accident near Garretstown beach, Co Cork.

A STUDENT who died in a freak cliff fall tragedy will have his funeral held on his 23rd birthday.

Conor King (22) died after stumbling into a clifftop blowhole in west Cork on Saturday evening - and falling over 20m down onto rocks in a sea cave below.

Mr King was a trained lifeguard and a third year student at Munster Technology University (MTU).

He was camping with friends outside Garretstown and not far from the Old Head of Kinsale when the tragedy occurred.

A friend who bravely went to his aid had to be rescued in a major operation by emergency services and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Mr King's Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Church in Rochestown at 11am on Wednesday - what would have been the student's 23rd birthday.

The Mass will be private because of Covid-19 restrictions but will be streamed live.

The young man is survived by his heartbroken parents Eamon and Maura, his sister, Áine, as well as grandparents, uncles and aunts.

His family has asked that, instead of flowers, people make a donation to the West Cork Rapid Response Service or the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue.

It is believed the young man didn't see the entrance to the blow-hole on the clifftop - a crevice leading to a deep sea cave - as he walked along the

headland in fading light late on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old was recovered shortly after midnight following a painstaking operation which was supported by various emergency services agencies.

Parts of the Cork coast are littered with blow holes which often lead down into deep sea caves.

The recovery operation was coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard and supported by the Shannon-based Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 115, gardaí, local RNLI units, the Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit, a specialist cave rescue team and paramedics were all involved.

Tributes were paid to Mr King who lived in Douglas but had attended secondary school in Glanmire and Christian Brothers College before going to MTU.

A keen sportsman, he was working over recent times in the leisure centre of the Rochestown Park Hotel.

"Conor was a beautiful young man who was liked by all his colleagues and always seemed to have a smile on his face," one workmate said.

"No one can believe what happened. We are all shocked and heartbroken. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends."

Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident and a file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner for an inquest to be staged next

year.

MTU’s head of student affairs, Dr Dan Collins, extended his sympathy to the King family on the tragic loss of Conor who was a third year Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering student.

"Our thoughts are with Conor’s family to whom we offer our deepest sympathy, and with his friends, as well as his classmates at MTU and colleagues in the Department and at the Faculty," he said.

"We will continue to keep Conor’s family in our thoughts as well as the other young man currently recovering."