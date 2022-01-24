Funeral of man whose body was taken to Carlow post office to collect pension takes place

Mourners carry the coffin at the funeral of Peadar Doyle

The funeral of Peadar Doyle, the man whose body was carried into a post office in Carlow in an attempt to collect his pension, has taken place today.

Peadar, who passed away on Friday, January 21, was laid to rest today at St Mary’s Cemetery after a Funeral Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Askea at 11am this morning.

The funeral of Peadar (66) was attended by a small gathering of family and friends of the man, who had an address in the Pollerton Road area of Carlow Town.

Gardaí investigating the incident are expected to make arrests as part of the inquiry.

Witnesses said Mr Doyle (66) was dressed up and carried into a Carlow post office by two men on Friday morning before staff became concerned for his welfare and realised he was deceased.

A post-mortem examination has ruled out any foul play and established that he died within three hours of the bizarre incident at Hosey’s Shop, 200m from his home.

Gardaí and paramedics were called to the scene as the events unfolded at around 11am on Friday. It is being investigated if he died in the bedroom of his property prior to the incident at the post office.

Gardaí are also reviewing CCTV from the area to determine how the two men could manage to bring Mr Doyle to the post office.

The investigation will focus on alleged attempted fraud, and failing to report a death, as part of their inquiry.

One of the men was well known to the deceased and both of the suspects have already given statements to gardaí about the incident.

A vigil was held for Mr Doyle in Carlow Town on Sunday night and he was described locally as a “quiet, decent man”.

Peadar will be sadly missed by his sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam and Christopher, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.