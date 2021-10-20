Funeral of Irish poet Brendan Kennelly to take place this afternoon

The funeral service will take place for the late Irish poet and academic Brendan Kennelly in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Mr Kennelly passed away on Sunday aged 85 surrounded by his family at Áras Mhuire Community nursing home in Listowel, Co Kerry, after a long illness.

The Trinity College Dublin lecturer was one of Ireland’s best-known poets, having penned more than 30 collections.

He had moved back to his native Ballylongford, in north Kerry, in 2016 following decades in Trinity College Dublin where he was Professor of modern literature.

He was also a popular broadcaster making frequent appearances on radio and television.

Leading tributes to Mr Kennelly over the weekend, Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “As a poet, Brendan Kennelly had forged a special place in the affections of the Irish people. He brought so much resonance, insight, and the revelation of the joy of intimacy to the performance of his poems and to gatherings in so many parts of Ireland. He did so with a special charm, wit, energy and passion.”

The funeral for Mr Kennelly will begin at midday in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford followed by burial in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford, Co Kerry.

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Brendan’s life in 2022.