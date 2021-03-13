Funeral of George Nkencho takes place in Dublin

The scene outside the Sacred Heart Church in Huntstown this afternoon. Photo: PA Media.

The family of George Nkencho paid tribute to the 27-year-old Dublin man as his funeral took place this afternoon in Dublin.

George died after he was shot by Gardaí outside his home in Clonee on December 30.

George’s funeral mass was attended by just ten family and friends due to Covid-19 regulations but it is understood many friends gathered outside the Sacred Heart Church in Huntstown to pay their respect.

In her eulogy to her brother, Gloria Nkencho delivered her “remembrance of my brother and for everything he believed in”.

“Yes, it was untimely, yes, it was unplanned, and yes, it was unwanted but he is welcomed into the bosom of the lord and he is at peace. He is happy. My family will be at peace.

“Please remember George for not what they said about him, but for who he is and who he will forever be in our hearts.

“A brother, a son, a nephew, a best friend, a cousin, a teammate, a classmate, a protector, a partner. He is at peace and we love him,” Gloria said in memory of George.

George’s family brought symbols to the stage in his memory including an Insaka Glentoran Football Academy flag, a notebook and a CD.

The priest presiding over George’s mass said he now has been “welcomed into the light, where there is now peace, joy and tranquility.

“To his family, I know how difficult it is for you at this time, but with God, everything is possible. You can pass through this, too.

“I know how much this tragic death is affecting you all. He will always be in your hearts and in your memories. We are certain that when the life of someone so young is cut short, as is the case with George, that it is tragic and horrific for the family members to witness this at their own doorstep.

“The sudden death of a young one is like a sudden outage; it changes our lives in the blink of an eye and turns our lives upside down.

“When death comes as a tragedy, it robs us of our aspirations. It breaks our hearts and robs us of our joy.

“Until you pass through something like this, you will never know how it feels.

The priest urged people to pray for George and to “let the law do its work as investigations are still ongoing”.

“Have patience with the proper authorities is the only bit of advice that I will give to the family of George. Let us be patient with all authority,” he said.

George’s death is under investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

George’s coffin was removed to Mulhuddart cemetery where he was buried this afternoon.









Online Editors