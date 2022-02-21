Funeral of council worker who died during Storm Eunice to take place on Wednesday

William ‘Billy’ Kinsella, from Ballythomas Hill in Gorey, Co Wexford, was working to clear debris from a road in Ballythomas, Co. Wexford, Ireland

The funeral of the Co Wexford council worker who was killed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice will take place on Wednesday.

His funeral mass will take place at the Church of Our Lady of the Nativity in Ballyfad on Wednesday, February 23, at 3 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William ‘Billy’ Kinsella, from Ballythomas Hill in Gorey, Co Wexford, was working to clear debris from a road leading to the local school near his home on Friday when he was fatally injured after a tree came down in strong winds.

Mr Kinsella leaves behind his wife Rita and their son Conor, aged in his 20s.

Read More

The funeral notice reads that Mr Kinsella died following an accident on February 18.

It added that Mr Kinsella was the “beloved husband of Rita and loving father of Conor, son of the late Paddy and Bridie, brother of Patrick, Elizabeth, Shay, Sean and Aileen.”

“Deeply regretted by his loving wife and son, his brothers and sisters, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.”

The notice continued: “The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your messages of sympathy on the Condolence link below this notice.”

In a statement Wexford County Council said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”